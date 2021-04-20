Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $52.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 11.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 313.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $300 million, up 99.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +245.26% and +78.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KLIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLIC has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.16, which means KLIC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

