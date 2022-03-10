Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $52.54, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 3.73% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Kulicke and Soffa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $380 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.37% and +6.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kulicke and Soffa has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KLIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

