Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Soars 4.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Kulicke and Soffa KLIC shares soared 4.6% in the last trading session to close at $121.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to improving semiconductor demand, particularly in general semiconductor and memory markets, which are being driven by AI-related data center capacity expansion. The company is benefiting from rising demand for advanced packaging solutions, with strong momentum in its Thermo-Compression Bonding business and growing customer engagements across foundries, IDMs and OSATs, which are supporting investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

This semiconductor equipment maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1328.6%. Revenues are expected to be $310 million, up 108.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kulicke and Soffa, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KLIC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kulicke and Soffa is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cohu COHU, finished the last trading session 6% higher at $69.4. COHU has returned 45.5% over the past month.

Cohu's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +600%. Cohu currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.