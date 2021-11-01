Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $58.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

KLIC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KLIC to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 603.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.2 million, up 161.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLIC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

