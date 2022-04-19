Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $51.96, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 14.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kulicke and Soffa is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $380 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.37% and +6.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kulicke and Soffa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so we one might conclude that Kulicke and Soffa is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

