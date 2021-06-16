Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $56.91, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 18.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KLIC is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 547.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $400 million, up 165.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +394.74% and +116.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLIC has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.67.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

