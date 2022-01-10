Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $58.63, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 12.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kulicke and Soffa is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $460 million, up 71.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of -6.35% and +1.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kulicke and Soffa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

