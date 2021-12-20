Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $56.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 1.8% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.36% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Kulicke and Soffa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 123.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $460 million, up 71.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.35% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.22% higher within the past month. Kulicke and Soffa is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Kulicke and Soffa's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.99.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

