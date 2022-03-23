Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed the most recent trading day at $58.98, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 17.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $380 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

KLIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.37% and +6.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kulicke and Soffa has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.23.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.