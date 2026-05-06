Kulicke And Soffa Industries Swings To Profit In Q2, Announces Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $35.1 million, or $0.66 a share, compared with a net loss of $84.5 million, or $1.59 a share, in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings stood at $42.1 million, or $0.13 a share, compared with a loss of $27.9 million, or $1.07 a share, in the previous year.

Net revenue rose to $242.6 million from last year's $161.9 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects net revenue in the third quarter to be approximately $310 million, earnings per share to be approximately $0.87, and adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $1.00, with some variations around these estimates.

In the after hours, KLIC is trading at $103.44, up 10.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

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