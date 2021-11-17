Kulicke And Soffa Industries Q4 Profit Climbs

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported that its fourth-quarter net income climbed to $133.71 million or $2.10 per share from $15.78 million or $0.25 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $2.17 compared to $0.35 last year.

Quarterly revenue was $485.33 million, up from $177.69 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.13 per share and revenues of $480.98 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 to be about $1.88, plus or minus 10%, and net revenue about $460 million, plus or minus $20 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share and revenues of $411.65 million for the first quarter.

