Kulicke And Soffa Industries Projects Q2 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) expects revenue to be approximately $340 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $1.20 for the second quarter, ended April 3, 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.91 on revenue of $305.07 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said strong demand for K&S solutions continued to stem from the general semiconductor, automotive and LED end-markets throughout the second fiscal quarter.

