Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kulicke and Soffa Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$166m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$260m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kulicke and Soffa Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Kulicke and Soffa Industries' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Kulicke and Soffa Industries. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 22%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Kulicke and Soffa Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Kulicke and Soffa Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kulicke and Soffa Industries and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

