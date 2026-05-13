Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Price Target Increased by 31.37% to 90.78

The average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NasdaqGS:KLIC) has been revised to $90.78 / share. This is an increase of 31.37% from the prior estimate of $69.10 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $110.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.92% from the latest reported closing price of $104.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 32.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.08%, an increase of 47.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 48,919K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,487K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 1,745K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,598K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,390K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,260K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 42.89% over the last quarter.

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