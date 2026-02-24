Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Price Target Increased by 24.61% to 68.00

The average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NasdaqGS:KLIC) has been revised to $68.00 / share. This is an increase of 24.61% from the prior estimate of $54.57 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.49% from the latest reported closing price of $71.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 13.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.12%, an increase of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.28% to 58,838K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,143K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,390K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing a decrease of 79.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,745K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing a decrease of 36.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 20.54% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,675K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 7.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,598K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 2.65% over the last quarter.

