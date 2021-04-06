Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stocks Shoot Up 26% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Despite an already strong run, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 26% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 151% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries as a stock to avoid entirely with its 39.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:KLIC Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Kulicke and Soffa Industries' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 382% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 153% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 18% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Kulicke and Soffa Industries' P/E

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Kulicke and Soffa Industries maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kulicke and Soffa Industries you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

