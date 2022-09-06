Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Kulicke and Soffa Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is:

42% = US$502m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.42 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 49% net income growth seen by Kulicke and Soffa Industries over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Kulicke and Soffa Industries' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

NasdaqGS:KLIC Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 29%, meaning the company retains 71% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Kulicke and Soffa Industries is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Kulicke and Soffa Industries' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

