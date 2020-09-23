Dividends
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KLIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.72, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLIC was $22.72, representing a -20.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.66 and a 34.35% increase over the 52 week low of $16.91.

KLIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). KLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports KLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 93.48%, compared to an industry average of 42.3%.

