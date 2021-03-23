Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLIC was $49.68, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.55 and a 193.77% increase over the 52 week low of $16.91.

KLIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). KLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports KLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 244.74%, compared to an industry average of 31.4%.

