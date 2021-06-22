Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KLIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.06, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLIC was $56.06, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.24 and a 178.91% increase over the 52 week low of $20.10.

KLIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). KLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports KLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 394.74%, compared to an industry average of 41.2%.

