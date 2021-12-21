Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KLIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.95, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLIC was $56.95, representing a -24.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.29 and a 82.3% increase over the 52 week low of $31.24.

KLIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). KLIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.79. Zacks Investment Research reports KLIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.35%, compared to an industry average of 36.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLIC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLIC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an decrease of -4.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KLIC at 1.26%.

