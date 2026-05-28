A Kulicke and Soffa Director Sold 20,000 Company Shares for $2 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares on May 20, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$2 million at $100.00 per share.

This sale represented 25.2% of Yeo's direct holdings, reducing her direct position from 79,197 to 59,197 shares.

This is Mui Sung's second open-market sale in the past year, with the transaction size in line with reduced available capacity after the earlier disposition.

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Mui Sung Yeo, Director of Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC), reported the open-market sale of 20,000 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$2 million as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 59,197 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.9 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($100.00).

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to Yeo's ownership?

The 20,000 shares sold accounted for 25.2% of Yeo's direct position, reducing direct ownership to 59,197 shares, or roughly 0.11% of outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

The 20,000 shares sold accounted for 25.2% of Yeo's direct position, reducing direct ownership to 59,197 shares, or roughly 0.11% of outstanding shares as of the latest filing. Were any indirect holdings or derivatives involved in this transaction?

All shares sold were held directly, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the filing.

All shares sold were held directly, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the filing. How does this sale compare to Yeo's historical trading activity?

This is the second open-market sale in the past year, closely matching the 19,143 shares sold in February 2026. Both transactions reflect a pattern of large periodic dispositions as direct holdings decline.

This is the second open-market sale in the past year, closely matching the 19,143 shares sold in February 2026. Both transactions reflect a pattern of large periodic dispositions as direct holdings decline. What is the current market context for Kulicke and Soffa?

As of May 20, 2026, the stock closed at $101.23, has risen 225.33% over the prior year, and it closed at $104.75 on May 28, with Yeo's post-sale position valued at ~$5.9 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 20, 2026) $101.23 Market capitalization $5.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $768.22 million 1-year price change 225.33%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kulicke and Soffa designs and manufactures capital equipment and tools for semiconductor device assembly, including advanced packaging, die-attach, ball bonder, and consumables.

It generates revenue through equipment sales, aftermarket products and services, and software solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and assembly.

The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced assembly and test providers, and electronics manufacturers, primarily in the United States and Asia/Pacific regions.

Kulicke and Soffa operates at scale in the semiconductor equipment sector, with a diversified product portfolio addressing critical assembly and packaging needs.

The company leverages its engineering expertise and global reach to support leading-edge manufacturing processes for major semiconductor and electronics clients. Its competitive advantage lies in advanced technology offerings and a robust aftermarket services business that drives recurring revenue.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 20 sale of Kulicke and Soffa shares by Board of Directors member Mui Sung Yeo comes at a time when the stock was soaring. Shares eventually hit a 52-week high of $109.88 on May 27.

Yeo was likely capitalizing on the stock’s momentum to capture gains. Her previous stock sale in February was at a weighted average price of $71.98 per share, while her May transaction was at $100 per share.

Her multiple sales in 2026 is not necessarily a cause for investor concern. It’s understandable that Yeo would sell when shares have zoomed to an all-time high. In addition, she still retained nearly 60,000 shares after her May disposition, suggesting she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

Kulicke and Soffa stock is up thanks to strong business performance due to artificial intelligence. The company is seeing incredible demand for its products, used in producing semiconductor chips for AI. In its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, Kulicke and Soffa reported revenue of $242.6 million, a substantial increase from the prior year’s $162 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.