Kula Gold Secures Historic High-Grade Mine

Kula Gold Limited is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine, which has been dormant since 1944 and boasts high-grade gold potential. The proximity of the mine to Kula’s existing Marvel Loch Project and its nearby processing plant is a strategic move to expedite any new discoveries to financial success. Additionally, Kula has raised over $1.2 million from professional and sophisticated investors to support this venture.

