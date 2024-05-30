Kula Gold Secures Historic High-Grade Mine

News & Insights

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine, which has been dormant since 1944 and boasts high-grade gold potential. The proximity of the mine to Kula’s existing Marvel Loch Project and its nearby processing plant is a strategic move to expedite any new discoveries to financial success. Additionally, Kula has raised over $1.2 million from professional and sophisticated investors to support this venture.

