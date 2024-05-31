Kula Gold Limited Shareholder Power Shift

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has experienced a significant shift in shareholder dynamics as Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd and Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd, collectively the Merchant Pension Fund, increased their voting power from 5.77% to 7.46% through a placement of 9,000,000 ordinary shares valued at $72,000. This change, which occurred on May 31, 2024, has resulted in a direct holding of 33,024,881 votes for Merchant Holdings and 4,062,500 votes for Ascot Park Enterprises.

