News & Insights

Stocks

Kula Gold Limited Shareholder Power Shift

May 31, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has experienced a significant shift in shareholder dynamics as Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd and Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd, collectively the Merchant Pension Fund, increased their voting power from 5.77% to 7.46% through a placement of 9,000,000 ordinary shares valued at $72,000. This change, which occurred on May 31, 2024, has resulted in a direct holding of 33,024,881 votes for Merchant Holdings and 4,062,500 votes for Ascot Park Enterprises.

For further insights into AU:KGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.