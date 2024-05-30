Kula Gold Limited Plans New Securities Issue

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced a new placement or other type of issue, proposing to issue a maximum of 25 million ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code KGD, with a proposed issue date set for July 31, 2024. The details of the announcement were made public on May 31, 2024, as the company informed ASX in accordance with the listing rules.

