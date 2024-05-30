Kula Gold Limited Plans Major Securities Issue

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities that includes 10 million unquoted options exercisable at $0.015, expiring in May 2027, and 121 million ordinary fully paid shares. The issuance is scheduled for June 6, 2024, aiming to raise funds through a placement or other type of issue.

For further insights into AU:KGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.