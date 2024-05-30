News & Insights

Kula Gold Limited Plans Major Securities Issue

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities that includes 10 million unquoted options exercisable at $0.015, expiring in May 2027, and 121 million ordinary fully paid shares. The issuance is scheduled for June 6, 2024, aiming to raise funds through a placement or other type of issue.

