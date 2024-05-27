News & Insights

Kula Gold Limited Announces Trading Halt

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has requested a trading halt on their securities as they prepare to announce a significant acquisition and capital raising initiative. The halt is to remain effective until the earlier of two events: the start of normal trading on May 30, 2024, or the release of the market announcement. This proactive measure ensures all stakeholders receive the information simultaneously, maintaining market integrity.

