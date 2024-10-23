Kula Gold Gains EIS Support for Mustang Project

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has secured funding from Western Australia’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for its Mustang Gold Prospect, which features promising geochemical indicators and rock chips showing up to 3.5g/t gold. The support covers 50% of drilling costs, up to $180,000, and a reconnaissance drilling program is set to commence in December 2024. This development adds value to Kula’s Mt Palmer Gold Project and highlights the potential of the Kirup Project near Donnybrook.

