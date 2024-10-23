News & Insights

Stocks

Kula Gold Gains EIS Support for Mustang Project

October 23, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has secured funding from Western Australia’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for its Mustang Gold Prospect, which features promising geochemical indicators and rock chips showing up to 3.5g/t gold. The support covers 50% of drilling costs, up to $180,000, and a reconnaissance drilling program is set to commence in December 2024. This development adds value to Kula’s Mt Palmer Gold Project and highlights the potential of the Kirup Project near Donnybrook.

For further insights into AU:KGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.