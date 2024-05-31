Kula Gold Director Amplifies Shareholding

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited’s director, Mark Stowell, has significantly increased his stake in the company through an indirect interest, with Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd acquiring 9,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a value of $72,000. This change, which occurred on May 31, 2024, was pursuant to a resolution passed at the annual general meeting on May 17, 2024, resulting in a new total holding of 33,024,881 shares by Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd.

