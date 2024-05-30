News & Insights

Kula Gold Acquires Historic Mt Palmer Mine

May 30, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has strategically expanded its gold exploration portfolio with the acquisition of the historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine and surrounding exploration leases in Western Australia’s Southern Cross Goldfields. This acquisition, which includes a mine last commercially operated in 1944 with rich gold grades, presents significant opportunities for high-grade gold discoveries. Additionally, the proximity to the Marvel Loch gold processing plant and potential for Lithium and Rare Earth Elements in the region underscore Kula’s commitment to leveraging nearby infrastructure and diversifying exploration activities.

