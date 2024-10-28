Kuke Music Sees Revenue Growth Amid New Innovations

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) has released an update.

Kuke Music Holding reported a slight increase in total revenue to RMB62.6 million for the first half of 2024, though its net profit decreased compared to the same period in 2023. The company saw growth in its licensing and subscription segment, despite a decrease in its smart music learning solutions revenue. Kuke continues to innovate with new projects like the ‘KUKE Music for Cars’ app, aiming to bolster its position in the classical music market.

