News & Insights

Stocks

Kuke Music Sees Revenue Growth Amid New Innovations

October 28, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) has released an update.

Kuke Music Holding reported a slight increase in total revenue to RMB62.6 million for the first half of 2024, though its net profit decreased compared to the same period in 2023. The company saw growth in its licensing and subscription segment, despite a decrease in its smart music learning solutions revenue. Kuke continues to innovate with new projects like the ‘KUKE Music for Cars’ app, aiming to bolster its position in the classical music market.

For further insights into KUKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KUKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.