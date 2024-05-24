News & Insights

Kuke Music Aims to Acquire Naxos Subsidiaries

May 24, 2024

Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) has released an update.

Kuke Music Holdings Limited, China’s premier classical music service platform, has announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in two subsidiaries of Naxos One Holding Limited, aiming to expand its extensive classical music library and services. The acquisition is contingent on satisfactory due diligence and the execution of definitive agreements. Kuke’s expansion plans underscore its ongoing commitment to enhancing music access and education in China through strategic partnerships and technological innovation.

