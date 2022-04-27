KUKA Group Q1 EBIT Rises; Sales Revenues Up 18.3%

(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its first-quarter EBIT increased to 19.0 million euros from 8.2 million euros, prior year, with an EBIT margin of 2.2% compared to 1.1%.

KUKA Group recorded orders worth nearly 1.3 billion euros, up 42.0% from 890.5 million euros, last year. Revenues rose by 18.3% to 853.4 million euros from 721.6 million euros. The company noted that all business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growth.

The Group's Robotics division achieved its highest quarterly figure to date, with orders worth almost 400 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.