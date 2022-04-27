Markets

KUKA Group Q1 EBIT Rises; Sales Revenues Up 18.3%

(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its first-quarter EBIT increased to 19.0 million euros from 8.2 million euros, prior year, with an EBIT margin of 2.2% compared to 1.1%.

KUKA Group recorded orders worth nearly 1.3 billion euros, up 42.0% from 890.5 million euros, last year. Revenues rose by 18.3% to 853.4 million euros from 721.6 million euros. The company noted that all business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growth.

The Group's Robotics division achieved its highest quarterly figure to date, with orders worth almost 400 million euros.

