KUKA Group Posts Negative EBIT In Q1; Orders Down 23% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KUKA Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported a first quarter loss before interest and taxes of 34.2 million euros compared to profit of 22.2 million euros, prior year. This resulted in a negative EBIT margin of 5.5% compared to positive EBIT margin of 3.0%.

First quarter sales revenues were 624.6 million compared to 737.7 million euros, last year, a 15.3% decrease on the prior-year period. Orders received were 689.0 million euros, down 23%.

"We are acutely feeling the impacts of the pandemic around the globe. Like many other companies, we have ramped down our activities or temporarily closed sites, especially in affected regions. It has also not been possible to continue many projects at customer loca-tions," said Peter Mohnen, CEO.

