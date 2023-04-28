News & Insights

KUKA FY22 EBIT Almost Doubles; Sales Revenues Up 18.6%; Profitable Growth Also In Q1

(RTTNews) - KUKA (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 EBIT of 118.4 million euros, up 91.6% from last year. EBIT margin was 3.0% compared to 1.9%. Earnings per share was 2.21 euros compared to 0.98 euros.

Fiscal 2022 sales revenues were 3.9 billion euros, an increase of 18.6% from last year. Orders received was 4.46 billion euros, up 25.1%.

In the first three months of the current financial year, KUKA again exceeded the results of the same period last year in all divisions. The company noted that the demand for KUKA products and solutions was particularly high in China.

