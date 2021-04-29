Markets

Kuka AG Reports Positive EBIT In Q1; Sales Revenues Up 15.5%

(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported first quarter Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 8.2 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 34.2 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin was 1.1%, for the quarter.

First quarter sales revenues were at 721.6 million euros, 15.5% higher than a year ago. In China, sales were up 122.9% year on year to 110.3 million euros.

The Group recorded volume of orders received at 890.5 million euros compared to 689.0 million euros, last year. Orders increased particularly strongly in the Systems business segment, rising by 141% to 278.6 million euros.

