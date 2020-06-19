Kuka AG Reports AGM Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) said its shareholders, at the AGM, formally approved the actions of CEO Peter Mohnen, CFO Andreas Pabst and the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2019. The meeting elected Chengmao Xu and Helmut Zodl as members of Supervisory Board. The shareholders followed the proposal of the Board to pay a dividend of 0.15 euro per entitled share for 2019.

KUKA CEO Peter Mohnen forewarned the shareholders of difficult months ahead. He said the company is now feeling the global effects of the pandemic.

"The future lies in the fields of automation, digitization and industrial connection - areas where KUKA is strong," Peter Mohnen stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.