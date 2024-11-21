Kufu Company Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Kufu Company Inc. (JP:4376) has released an update.
Kufu Company Inc. has reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 24.1% and operating profit falling by 66.4%. Despite these challenges, the company’s equity ratio improved to 56.8%, indicating stronger financial stability. Looking ahead, Kufu forecasts further declines in net sales and operating profit for the upcoming year.
