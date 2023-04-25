Kuehne+Nagel's profit nearly halves as volumes drop from pandemic highs

Adds context, CEO quote, COVID-related details

April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S reported a 45% drop in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, as shipping volumes fell from the "extraordinary" levels seen during the pandemic.

Falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have dragged freight rates down from their pandemic heights, denting earnings of freight forwarders such as Kuehne+Nagel and Denmark's DSV DSV.CO.

The company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 612 million Swiss francs ($689.89 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from 1.12 billion francs a year earlier.

"The macroeconomic environment remained extremely challenging at the start of 2023," CEO Stefan Paul said. He added this was not a surprise as signs of significant weakening had been visible since last autumn.

Kuehne+Nagel, which operates in more than 100 countries, reported a 37% drop in quarterly turnover to 6.75 billion euros.

The company said that in the context of a normalised business environment and compared to the pre-pandemic business performance, the quarterly figures still represented a "record result".

