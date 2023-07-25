Kuehne+Nagel Q2 Earnings Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kuehne+Nagel Group, a Swiss transport and logistics company, reported that its second quarter earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent company declined to 400 million Swiss francs or 3.36 francs per share from 754 million francs or 6.29 francs per share in the same quarter last year.

Joerg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel said, " In the coming years, Roadmap 2026 will remain the key driver of Kuehne+Nagel's strategic development. The program, launched in March 2023, was very positively received both internally and externally and we are already seeing the first successes."

Net turnover for the second quarter dropped to 5.97 billion francs from 10.47 billion francs in the prior year.

The company noted that the pandemic-related special economic situation in 2021 and 2022 continued to distort the year-on-year comparisons across the entire range of figures.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.