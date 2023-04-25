Kuehne+Nagel Q1 operating profit nearly halves as volumes drop

April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S on Tuesday reported a 45% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as shipping volumes fell amid high inflation and geopolitical challenges.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 612 million Swiss francs ($689.89 million) in the first quarter of 2023, down from 1.12 billion francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8871 Swiss francs)

