Markets
KHNGY

Kuehne+Nagel Names Alexandre Muratore Managing Director Of West Africa Cluster

March 03, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kuehne+Nagel (KHNGY) announced the appointment of Alexandre Muratore as Managing Director of the newly established West Africa Cluster. Together with the local teams, Alexandre will develop new business opportunities and grow Kuehne+Nagel's presence in West Africa. The company noted that this appointment also reflects its newly announced Roadmap 2026.

Alexandre's career with the company began in 2014 as District Branch Manager and National Sea Logistics Manager in Angola. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar.

"Our primary goal is to expand our presence in this key market by strengthening and developing local partnerships with our suppliers and customers", said Alexandre.

Bradley Francis, until now Regional Business Development Manager, Healthcare, Middle East and Africa, will replace Alexandre as Managing Director of Kuehne+Nagel Qatar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHNGY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.