Kuehne+Nagel beats expectations, restores dividend plans

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel International reported a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday buoyed by increased air freight operations and said it would restore its dividend plans.

Adds further details, CEO, analyst quotes

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel International KNIN.S reported a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday buoyed by increased air freight operations and said it would restore its dividend plans.

"We took the right measures early on and successfully managed Kuehne+Nagel under these difficult conditions," CEO Detlef Trefzger said regarding cost savings which also helped.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 12.6% to 235 million Swiss francs ($250 million). It increased its air freight operations by 17%.

Kuehne+Nagel shares were up 2% in early trade.

"The gain of market share combined with the flexibility of the organisation and a strict cost management delivered more than a solid result," analyst Christian Obst at Baader Helvea said in a note.

Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts said the result exceeded even the highest expectations.

The company will propose a dividend of 4.00 francs per share at an extraordinary general meeting on September 2, it said, after freezing its dividend plans in April.

($1 = 0.9392 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters