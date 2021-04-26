Kuehne & Nagel's Q1 core earnings soar on pharma, e-commerce demand

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International KNIN.S said on Monday its core earnings more than doubled in the first quarter, citing strong demand in pharma and e-commerce.

The group's first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 431 million Swiss francs ($472.48 million), above a consensus compiled by the company of 304 million Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9122 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((veronica.snoj@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 89;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.