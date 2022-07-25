Kuehne + Nagel reports 79% jump in quarterly earnings

Corrects headline to show earnings rose 79%, not more than doubled

July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International KNIN.S on Monday reported a 79% rise in its second-quarter net profit, citing growth in all business units despite volatile supply chains.

Net profit in the April-June period came in at 796 million Swiss francs ($827 million), up from 446 million a year ago, while EBIT landed 78% higher at 1.08 billion francs.

All of the group's business units exceed prior-year results.

($1 = 0.9626 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

