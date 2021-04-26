Kuehne & Nagel remains cautious after strong Q1 results

Adds comments from call, background, stock move

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel International KNIN.S said on Monday it remains cautious about this year even though its core earnings more than doubled in the first quarter due to strong demand in pharma and e-commerce.

"The shift from retail to e-commerce will definitely continue," Chief Executive Officer Detlef Trefzger said in a call with analysts.

The group, rivals of which include Denmark's Maersk MAERSKb.CO and DSV Panalpina DSV.CO, reported first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 431 million Swiss francs ($472.48 million), above a company-compiled consensus of 304 million Swiss francs.

"We have a good feeling about the second quarter, but the uncertainty remains," Chief Financial Officer Markus Blanka-Graff said in the call.

The group also said the strong first quarter results may not lead to an update of their dividend policy.

Kuehne & Nagel's shares were down 3.4% at 1413 GMT.

($1 = 0.9122 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

