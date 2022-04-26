Kuehne & Nagel quarterly earnings ride wave of high demand

By Alexander Kloss and Ana CanteroRos

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S reported on Tuesday a 162% surge in its first-quarter net earnings, citing strong demand for capital and consumer goods.

Quarterly earnings came in at 832 million Swiss francs ($867.84 million), up from 318 million francs a year ago, while EBIT landed 160% higher at 1.12 billion francs.

Despite supply chain snags, airspace closure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and obstacles to sea shipments in the wake of China's renewed lockdown, the freight forwarding company benefited from sustained high demand and capacity restraints on air and freight cargo, driving up margins.

"Kuehne+Nagel was well-prepared for this scenario and we were able to reliably meet customer demands for high-quality logistics services," Chief Executive Officer Detlef Trefzger said in a statement.

The group's business units exceeded numbers posted in the prior year, with EBIT in its sea logistics segment more than tripling to 621 million Swiss francs.

This comes despite a dip in container volumes (hit 1 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) from 1.1 million TEU) and the ongoing congestion at many international seaports, including the world's largest in Shanghai, as the tense market environment once again led to an exceptionally high operational workload, the company added.

The sea logistics division accounts for almost half of the group's turnover.

($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Alexander Kloss and Ana Cantero; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.kloss@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600; ana.canteroros@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.