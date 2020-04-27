Kuehne & Nagel quarterly core earnings fall on coronavirus crisis

April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss freight-forwarding group Kuehne und Nagel International KNIN.S on Monday reported a 24% fall in first-quarter core earnings, as industrial production and trade volumes declined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 184 million Swiss francs ($189 million), down from 242 million francs a year earlier, as sea freight, the largest part of the group's business, fell 29.5% due to a double-digit decline in volume demand to and from China.

($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs)

