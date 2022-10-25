Kuehne & Nagel Q3 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY), a Swiss transport and logistics company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net earnings climbed 19 percent to 688 million Swiss francs from last year's 578 million francs.

EBITDA grew 14 percent to 1.11 billion francs from 971 million francs a year ago.

Net turnover for the quarter grew 16 percent to 9.97 billion francs from 8.57 billion francs last year.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel, said, "Kuehne+Nagel posted its best-ever nine-months results. However, higher energy prices, broad-based inflation as well as geopolitical tensions drive additional volatility in supply chains. At the same time, the easing in sea and air freight markets translates to some relief for our customers."

