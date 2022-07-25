Kuehne + Nagel Q2 Earnings Climb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY), a transport and logistics company, reported that its second quarter earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent company climbed to 754 million Swiss francs or 6.29 francs per share from 439 million francs or 3.65 francs per share in the same quarter last year.

Net turnover for the quarter grew to 10.47 billion francs from 7.24 billion francs last year.

In the business unit Sea Logistics, Container volumes in the first six months of 2022 were 2.2 million TEU, the unit's net turnover was 9.9 billion francs and EBIT was 1.2 billion francs.

In the business unit Air Logistics, Air freight volumes were 1.1 million tonnes in the first six months of 2022. The unit's net turnover reached 6.3 billion francs and EBIT 826 million francs.

In the first six months of 2022, the business unit Road Logistics' net turnover improved by 12% year-on-year to 2.0 billion francs and EBIT by almost 50% to 80 million francs.

